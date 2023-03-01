Lata Persson
Lata is a London-based member of our Fabric Investment Team. She joined in 2020, focusing on IR before transitioning to Venture Analyst in 2022 with a specialisation in media and consumer verticals. Outside of Fabric, Lata is a contributor to the she256 governance team participating in onchain governance for Uniswap, ENS, Optimism, Compound and Hop. Lata has been a Web 3.0 user and investor since 2020 and holds a BA in Economics from the University of Cambridge.
Anil Hansjee
Anil is a London-based General Partner. He also co-founded Firestartr with Richard Muirhead and Alain Falys. Prior to joining Fabric in 2021, Anil held positions as Head of PayPal Ventures and Head of Corporate Development at Google. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Artificial Intelligence & Computer Science from the University of Edinburgh, a Masters degree in Finance from London Business School and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Computing & Entrepreneurship from Kingston University
Fynn Brinkmann
Fynn joined Fabric as a Venture Analyst in 2021 and focuses on investing in pre-seed and seed stage startups, research, and our incubation program Fabric X. Prior to Fabric he worked in fintech consulting and product management (b2b marketplaces). He has been a Web3 user and investor since 2016. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Milan.
Thomas Crow
Thomas is our London-based Growth Associate, with a focus on Infrastructure. Prior to joining Fabric in 2021, Thomas worked as an Investment Analyst at Protege Partners and MOV37. He has been a web3 user and investor since 2016 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge.
Ian Emerson
Ian is our London-based Venture Associate. He joined in 2020 and is focused on gaming, media and consumer verticals. Ian holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry with Management from Imperial College London and Imperial College Business School
Max Mersch
Max is a Partner at Fabric and was part of the founding team in 2016. Prior to Fabric he held investment roles at both OpenOcean and Mosaic Ventures. He has been a web3 user and investor since 2016 and is a very active participant of the Web3 gaming ecosystem. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Materials Science & Engineering from Imperial College London
Richard Muirhead
Richard is the Managing Partner at Fabric, which he founded in 2013 following on from his successes in building, operating and exiting several software businesses. He is a serial entrepreneur founding the following companies; Orchestream, Tideway, Automic, OpenOcean, Firestartr and several other start-ups. Richard is a Member of the NEAR Foundation Council, and Senior Industrial Advisor to EQT. He holds board positions at Moralis and Cronofy. Richard is an Industrial Professor at UCL in venture capital & financial technology and has lectured on the topic at LBS and IESE Barcelona. He is a Trustee of the We Are Family Foundation
Julien Thevenard
Julien is a Senior Investment Associate and has been part of the investment team since 2018. He is focused on everything that touches Open Finance, including token and incentive design. Prior to joining Fabric, he was working as an engineer at Shell and Airbus. Julien holds an MEng from Imperial College.
Kim Grey
Kim is our London-based Senior Associate and joined Fabric in 2022 to drive capital formation and Investor Relations. Kim comes with over 10 years of experience in growing businesses from pre-ideation stage through to growth. Prior to Fabric, Kim founded a business consultancy where she dedicated her focus to; luxury consumer goods, logistics, real estate, lifestyle, travel and e-commerce. She has been a Web3 user and investor since 2021.
Eleanor Hudson
Eleanor joined Fabric in 2023 as Head of Platform, specialising in community building and post investment support. Prior to Fabric, Eleanor worked at Connect Ventures where she led and evolved Connect's platform offering from VC generalist to product specialist and built out a product advisor network made up of people from some of the most successful product companies in Europe such as Monzo, Deliveroo, Skyscanner and Farfetch. Eleanor has also established the Female Founders Fair, an 8k strong community for amplifying women’s careers.
Back the Bold
We've been backing the best of Web3 from pre-seed to growth since 2012. Our LPs are institutional investors, web3 founders and HNWs with a common belief in a decentralised future. Find out more about Fabric's funds by registering below.
We believe in the power of individual contribution: the fire at the heart of Web3. We back the founders of new forms of network, digital organisations that harness the talents of individuals for the benefit of the collective. Together, we're shaping a world where ownership, collaboration, and innovation thrive beyond traditional boundaries.
Our portfolio 083
Back the Bold
Contribution, Participation, Attribution
We champion a contribution society, prioritising connection, community, and empowerment in the Web3 landscape.
We back the boldest builders and communities from the earliest stages, fostering growth and nurturing potential.
We are more than investors; we actively participate and contribute to the projects we support, embodying collaboration at our core.
We are pioneers in the open web,. We've been founding & building with open source at MySQL, Orchestream and Sun Microsystems since the 1990s. We've backed other open web founders since 2009, under Firestartr since 2012, under OpenOcean since 2015 and then going ‘all-in’ open web under Fabric since 2017.
