Richard is the Managing Partner at Fabric, which he founded in 2013 following on from his successes in building, operating and exiting several software businesses. He is a serial entrepreneur founding the following companies; Orchestream, Tideway, Automic, OpenOcean, Firestartr and several other start-ups. Richard is a Member of the NEAR Foundation Council, and Senior Industrial Advisor to EQT. He holds board positions at Moralis and Cronofy. Richard is an Industrial Professor at UCL in venture capital & financial technology and has lectured on the topic at LBS and IESE Barcelona. He is a Trustee of the We Are Family Foundation